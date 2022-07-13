Water Safety Ireland issues appeal after tragic drownings

With two tragic drownings this week, and an average of 9 drownings per month in Ireland, Irish Water Safety has issued a warning to swimmers during this spell of good weather.

Roger Sweeney, acting CEO of Water Safety Ireland said the figure for drownings would be higher if it wasn't for the efforts of lifeguards that rescued nearly 500 people last year.

Speaking on RTÉ News he said: "In this warm weather, please, swim in lifeguarded waterways. Don't use inflatable toys. And remember that rip currents are one of the most common reasons that people get into difficulty in this country. Lifeguards are trained to spot those rip current and when they do, they will raise the red flag or they will move the yellow and red flags along the beach to safer areas.

"So please, self-assess when you get to a place and make sure it's a safe place to get in and make sure you swim within your ability. Do everything you can to swim at a lifeguarded waterway. They are all listed on watersafety.ie," he said.

The website contains guidelines on how to enjoy the water in the safest manner and urges people to stay within their depth and swim parallel to the coastline.

Read Our Warm Weather Advice To Keep Swimmers Safe From Drowning ⬇️



https://t.co/6Dldd9Ww4X#BetterSafeThanSorry pic.twitter.com/ePTuMk2lln — Water Safety Ireland (@IWSie) July 12, 2022

They also strongly urge people not to use inflatables and not to drink alcohol before going for a swim.