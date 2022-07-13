Search

13 Jul 2022

Water Safety Ireland issues appeal after tragic drownings

Water Safety Ireland issues appeal after tragic drownings

Reporter:

David Power

13 Jul 2022 4:26 PM

With two tragic drownings this week, and an average of 9 drownings per month in Ireland, Irish Water Safety has issued a warning to swimmers during this spell of good weather. 

Roger Sweeney, acting CEO of Water Safety Ireland said the figure for drownings would be higher if it wasn't for the efforts of lifeguards that rescued nearly 500 people last year.

Speaking on RTÉ News he said: "In this warm weather, please, swim in lifeguarded waterways. Don't use inflatable toys. And remember that rip currents are one of the most common reasons that people get into difficulty in this country. Lifeguards are trained to spot those rip current and when they do, they will raise the red flag or they will move the yellow and red flags along the beach to safer areas. 

"So please, self-assess when you get to a place and make sure it's a safe place to get in and make sure you swim within your ability. Do everything you can to swim at a lifeguarded waterway. They are all listed on watersafety.ie," he said. 

The website contains guidelines on how to enjoy the water in the safest manner and urges people to stay within their depth and swim parallel to the coastline.

They also strongly urge people not to use inflatables and not to drink alcohol before going for a swim. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media