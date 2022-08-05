8.4 million euro worth of cocaine flown in on private plane seized by gardai

Two men have been arrested after gardai seized 8.4 million euro worth of cocaine which had been flown in on a private plane.

On Thursday, gardai stopped two vehicles shortly after 6pm at two locations in the Lough Owel area of Co Westmeath.

In the course of this operation, 120 kilogrammes of cocaine with an estimated street value of 8.4 million euro was recovered along with several communications devices.

The search, carried out by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, was part of an ongoing investigation targeting drug-related organised crime activity under Operation Tara.

Follow-up searches were carried out at residential premises in Naas, Co Kildare and Waterford City, and at a commercial airfield in Co Longford, where a light aircraft has been seized.

Two men, aged 54 and 40 years, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and are currently detained at Ashbourne Garda Station in Dublin.

Following the operation Assistant Commissioner Justin Kelly, the head of Organised and Serious Crime, said: “This operation has prevented a considerable quantity of dangerous drugs from making it on to our streets and causing significant harm to our communities.

“An Garda Siochana is committed, under Operation Tara, to disrupting and dismantling the organised criminal networks who profit from drug trafficking and impact so negatively on our society.”

Investigations are ongoing.