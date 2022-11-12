Appeal over missing girl known to frequent the midlands

Lisa McDonagh is known to frequent Tullamore
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenage girl who is known to frequent the midlands.
16 year-old Lisa McDonagh who is missing from the Dublin 1 area, since Thursday, November 10.
Lisa is described as being approximately 5’ 1” in height, of slim build, with long straight brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Lisa was wearing a navy jacket with white stripes, blue bottoms and blue Jordan runners. Lisa is known to frequent Dublin City Centre, Tallaght, Blanchardstown and Tullamore in Co Offaly. Gardaí are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on Lisa's whereabouts are asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 8602, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
