Top Oil announced as fuel sponsor of 2019 Ploughing Championships in Carlow

Over one hundred Top Oil billboards are located around the country advertising #Ploughing19 in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow from Sept 17 -19.

At the Top Oil/Ploughing launch, NPA Managing Director Anna May McHugh said: "It is a very important partnership with Top Oil as the signs remind patrons that it is time to get ready for ploughing."

"As the main fuel sponsors, Top Oil bring much to the table in terms of supporting the hosting of the Championships."

"As the onsite fuel supplier, they will supply the fuel requirements for the entire event throughout the 3 days such as the supply for all of the generators powering the site and the lighting towers that extend out to a radius of over 30 km, all of the event machinery and courtesy vehicles, and the fuel requirements of many of the 1700 exhibitors and the 350 competitor tractors.”

Andrew Meagher, Head of Sales, Direct & Reseller at Top Oil, said: “We are delighted to be supporting this prestigious event for our sixth consecutive year. The move to Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co Carlow will provide a great boost for the area and we have no doubt that the event will be as successful as it has been for many years now."

"There is always great excitement throughout our nationwide network of Top Oil depots and retail sites about the ploughing and this year is no different. We are proud to be providing quality fuels and excellent customer service to local businesses and farming communities across Ireland for many years."

"We are really looking forward to working closely with The National Ploughing Association again this year. Our two organisations have our roots in local rural communities and we very much look forward to supporting the NPA to showcase and celebrate the very best of rural Ireland."

"We welcomed many customers, new and old, to our stand at the Ploughing last year and we hope to meet many more at this year’s event.”

Showcasing the Best of Irish Food, Farming and Culture, follow the excitement of the build-up to #Ploughing19 on www.facebook.com/nationalploughingchampionships, www.twitter.com/@NPAIE or www.npa.ie.