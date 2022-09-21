Search

21 Sept 2022

'Thank God for Laois - President's wife Sabina Higgins

'Thank God for Laois - President's wife Sabina Higgins

NPA MD Anna May McHugh with Sabina Higgins. Photo: Lynda Kiernan

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

21 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

lynda.kiernan@leinsterexpress.ie

The wife of the President of Ireland has said she "thanks God for Laois" when she returns to the National Ploughing Championships.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina spoke to the Leinster Express on day one of the event, from the horse ploughing fields.

Mrs Higgins praised the "golden fields".

"I have to say, I have a great joy in coming to Laois. It's the one place in the country where you see golden fields. Where you see agriculture, tillage. It's a joy to get out of the car and look and say 'thank God for Laois' and for the country, and the counties that do tillage," she said.

President Higgins told the Leinster Express "it's wonderful to be back".

WATCH: President Higgins attack on 'disgrace' and urges shoppers to 'walk past cheap food' in Laois ploughing speech

PLOUGHING: Laois GAA club giving it welly for Teac Tom suicide charity

"From the very beginning when I became President, I always start with the horses, they are the fundamental of the thing. It brings me back to when I was very young on my uncle's farm in county Clare. The matching of the horses, the people who went in co with each other. There's something great about it, it's good for people to feel the earth regularly," he said.

He agreed that farmers in Laois and elsewhere are under great pressure.

"They are under great pressure obviously. I think that younger farmers, men and women, will be changing their dependence on feed, because the EU's farm to fork policy of 25% over to organic will reduce that dependency. It's a way of life more than just a product," President Higgins said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media