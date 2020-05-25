Revealed: Top 100 Golf Courses in Ireland - do any Laois courses make the cut?

The Golf Digest Top 100 Ranked Golf Courses in Ireland has been published, with one Laois course making the list.

The highest-ranking and only course in Laois to make the list is The Heritage Golf Club in Killenard, which comes in at number 50 (up three places on last year).

The top five courses in the list are: 1, Royal Co. Down; 2, Royal Portrush; 3, Portmarnock; 4, Lahinch; 5, Tralee Golf Club.

To see the full list see HERE

The Golf Digest Top 100 Ranked Golf Courses in Ireland has been established since 2006 and is the industry standard for all Irish golf courses on the island of Ireland.

In terms of the process, each year Golf Digest Ireland writes to all Irish golf clubs to see if they have completed any upgrade work or if they would like a member of the panel to visit their golf club.

The replies are added to last year’s Golf Digest Ireland Top 100 ranked golf courses and the top 20 golf courses who did not make it into last year’s rankings.

This list of circa. 140 golf clubs then becomes the list of golf courses to be accessed during the upcoming year.

The panel is made up of professionals from different sectors within the Irish golf industry: greenkeepers, general managers, PGA professionals, elite amateur golfers, tour operators, media and readers.

Golf Digest Senior Ranking Panel 2020

Linton Walsh; Golf Digest Ireland, Mark Traynor; Golf Digest Ireland, Cid Harmon; Amateur Golfer, Readers Panel, Matt Sands; General Manager, Joe Whelan; Amateur Golfer, Readers Panel, David Power; PGA Professional, Fintan Brennan; Head Greenkeeper, Con O’Connor; Amateur Golfer, Readers Panel, John Eggleston; General Manager and John Dwyer; PGA Professional

At the end of the golfing season, the panel meets up for two days of discussion and debate. The rankings begin with the Top 10 golf courses from last year and the possible courses that could make it into the Top 10 positions.

These are usually golf courses which were ranked 11-15 in last year list, but not always. Any letter received from any golf club in this bracket is read out.

Then, the golf courses in the Top 10 which could possibly slip out of the Top 10 are discussed. These are usually golf courses which were ranked 6-10 in last year list, but not always.

Again, any letter received from any golf club in this bracket is read out.

Following lively discussion and debate, a list of the top 15 golf courses is made and individually voted on. The result of this vote determines the golf clubs who will be in the Top 10 set (not in their actual position).

Then the clubs which could move out of the Top 5 and the clubs which could enter the Top 5 are discussed. These two sets (not final positions) are verbally agreed around the table. The clubs in the Top 5 set are then individually discussed. Once this is completed, a secret vote is made.

The scores are added up and the result identifies the actual individual positions of the Top 5. This is repeated for the second set, places 6-10 and the results again identify the individual positions 6-10. This process is repeated for positions 11- 20 and then repeated again until The Top 100 rankings is completed.