Ireland's Peter O'Mahony faces hearing today after red card against Wales
Ireland's Peter O'Mahony leaves the pitch having being shown a red card during the Guinness Six Nations clash with Wales in Cardiff on Sunday
IRELAND back-row Peter O'Mahony is due to face a disciplinary hearing today after being sent off in Sunday's Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales in Cardiff.
Munster captain O'Mahony was red-carded in the 14th minute of the game in which Ireland suffered a 21-16 defeat.
In a statement issued earlier today, Six Nations organisers confirmed: "The Ireland No.6, Peter O’Mahoney was red carded during the Wales v Ireland match last Sunday 7th February 2021 for an infringement of Law 9.20 (a) & (b) - (Dangerous play in a ruck or maul. A player must not charge into a ruck or maul. Charging includes any contact made without binding onto another player in the ruck or maul. A player must not make contact with an opponent above the line of the shoulders).
"A disciplinary hearing will take place this afternoon by video conference."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on