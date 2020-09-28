Bus Éireann announce multiple inter-city Expressway routes to be cut due to impact of Covid-19

Bus Éireann has announced that it will be cutting three major inter-city Expressway services over the coming months due to the financial impact of Covid-19.

The company said in a statement that services between Dublin and Cork, Dublin and Galway and Dublin and Limerick will end from early next year, while the Dublin to Belfast service has been suspended indefinitely.

The services will end when the emergency supports for the routes expire which is expected to happen early next year.

The Limerick to Galway X51 service, which was suspended over the summer, will not be reinstated as part of the cost-cutting measures although non-expressway services will continue.

According to a report, published by the Irish Times today, Bus Éireann is not planning any job losses as a result of the route closures.

Instead, it is planning an expansion of its city operations in Limerick, Cork, Galway and Waterford.

Severe financial pressures - which have been exacerbated by the ongoing public health crisis - have led the state-owned transport authority to consider ending high-cost, low-return services.

Since March, capacity has been limited to 50% on public transport.

Confirming the closure of a number of Expressway serving Dublin, the board of Bus Éireann says it took the decision to end these commercial services, which it says are losing money, in order to protect the core Public Service Obligation routes.

It says this decision will not result in the loss of any jobs as drivers are needed for other services.