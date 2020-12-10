Year in Review: The moments that got Ireland talking on Facebook in 2020

Facebook Ireland has shared its annual Year in Review which reflects on the big moments that connected us, even when we were apart this year.

Covid-19 moments generated some of the highest levels of interaction on Facebook.

First confirmed case of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland

Hozier’s performance of Parting Glass remembering Covid-19 victims

Leo Varadkar addressing the nation about the first lockdown measures

Launch of the HSE contact tracing app

Suspension of GAA games

Staycations as travel was restricted during the summer months.

People in Ireland joined online communities, under extraordinary circumstances, and found ways to connect, learn and grow.

250,000+ people joined hobby groups on Facebook after March 12

120,000+ people joined fitness and wellbeing groups on Facebook since the lockdown started

60,000+ parents flocked to Facebook during the lockdown for tips about online art classes for kids, advice on parenting allowances and more

As parents became full-time educators, members of home schooling groups on Facebook doubled to 10,000 during lockdown.

In the last three months, people rallied behind small Irish businesses more than ever as many businesses couldn’t operate as normal.

250,000+ people joined groups on Facebook backing small Irish businesses this Christmas

325,000+ posts and comments supporting small Irish businesses

#MadeLocal, #BuyIrish and #ShopLocal are among the biggest growing hashtags on Instagram

30,000+ Instagram Stories in Ireland had the Support Small Business sticker.

People came to Facebook to raise vital funds for Irish charities. Some of the top fundraisers in Ireland were on behalf of the following:

The Mater Foundation

Pieta House

Duathlon for Dan (Do it for Dan)

Irish Cancer Society

Dogs Trust Ireland.

People came to Facebook to commemorate those who left a lasting legacy in Ireland and abroad such as:

John Hume

Jack Charlton

Marian Finucane

George Floyd

Kobe Bryant

Caroline Flack.

The top growing Instagram accounts included:

Paul Mescal

Dermot Kennedy

Leo Varadkar

Rozanna Purcell

Simon Harris.

The top Facebook groups created in 2020 included: