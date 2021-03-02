Queen of ploughing Anna May receives Covid vaccination

One of the country's most respected and loved older women has received the Covid-19 vaccination.

Anna May McHugh, Managing Director of the National Ploughing Championships has been vaccinated this Tuesday, March 2, with this photo shared by her daughter Anna Marie.

"What a happy day for Anna May just got the vaccine - so grateful to #HSE#DolmenMedical#departmentofhealth" Anna Marie wrote.

This year’s National Ploughing Championships is due to take place in Ratheniska, Co Laois on September 15th, 16th, 17th & 18th.