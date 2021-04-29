MISSING PERSON: Garda appeal as girl missing since around 5am this morning

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Itreace Massey, 17 years, who is missing from Johnswell Road area of Kilkenny since approximately 5am today.

She is described as being approximately 5'5", with long brown hair and blue eyes. When last seen Itreace was wearing pyjamas and possibly a pink hooded top. She is known to wear a black headband and carry a brown handbag.

Gardaí and Itreace's family are very concerned for her welfare and would urge her to make contact.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Kilkenny on 056 7775000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.