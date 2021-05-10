Speeding novice driver faces novel court date after being nabbed by Gardaí

A speeding newly qualified driver stopped on the M7 motorway in Laois was brought to a standstill by Gardaí who have now directed the motorist in direction of Portlaoise district court for the misdemeanour.

Gardaí issued a statement after stopping the N plate driver on Friday, May 7.

"Laois Roads Policing Unit conducting a speed check on the M7 this evening detected a Novice driver travelling at 184kph. The vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested for dangerous driving.

"A passenger in the vehicle was also found in possession of cannabis.

"Driver charged to appear before Portlaoise District Court," said the Gardaí