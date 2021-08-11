Man arrested in connection with fatal Tallaght stabbing

The man, in his 20s, was arrested in Dundalk this afternoon
Gardaí have arrested a man in Dundalk this afternoon on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing in Tallaght yesterday evening.
A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in Dundalk earlier this afternoon.
He has since been brought to Tallaght Garda Station and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
The post mortem of the 25-year-old man who was killed on the Mac Uilliam Road, Tallaght is set to conclude later on this afternoon.
A second man, aged in his 50s, is still receiving medical attention for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the attack.
Gardaí are asking anyone with information on the attack, or who were in the area between 6:30pm and 7:15pm to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
