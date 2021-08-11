11/08/2021

Search our Archive

Man arrested in connection with fatal Tallaght stabbing

Gardai chase minibus along M1 towards Dundalk after airport incident

The man, in his 20s, was arrested in Dundalk this afternoon

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Gardaí have arrested a man in Dundalk this afternoon on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing in Tallaght yesterday evening.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested in Dundalk earlier this afternoon.

He has since been brought to Tallaght Garda Station and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The post mortem of the 25-year-old man who was killed on the Mac Uilliam Road, Tallaght is set to conclude later on this afternoon.

A second man, aged in his 50s, is still receiving medical attention for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the attack.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information on the attack, or who were in the area between 6:30pm and 7:15pm to contact  Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media