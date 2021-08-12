Man and woman arrested over death of four-year-old boy in Limerick

GARDAI investigating the death of a four-year-old boy in Limerick earlier this year, have arrested a man a woman on suspicion of murder.
The boy sustained serious injuries following an incident at a house at Rathbane in the city on March 13, 2021. He died a number of days later at Children's Hospital Ireland at Temple Street.
A garda investigation was launched following his death resulting in today's arrests.
The suspects, who are aged in their 30s and 20s, are currently detained under Section 4 of The Criminal Justice Act 1984, at Garda Stations in Limerick city.
