Laois residents vow to protest daily on substation site until Eirgrid abandons plan

Laois residents are planning to hold daily protests at the site of a proposed electricity substation in their community.

Residents of Ratheniska, Timahoe and Spink and surrounding areas vow to protest every day until Eirgrid abandons its plan to build a major substation in Ratheniska.

It is the latest in a nine year battle by residents to stop the plan for the substation, including a hearing by An Bord Pleanála, and a High Court Appeal.

EirGrid says the plant is necessary to ensure steady future supply of electricity to the wider region.

The group say their water supply is at risk as the substation is planned on top of a aquifer.

The protest began Monday June 25. The group say that contractors for EirGrid have arrived each morning to the protest and then left again, yesterday removing two machines from the site.

"We will be protesting daily until EirGrid are gone," one local vowed.

