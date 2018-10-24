Portlaoise school confirms it will undergo urgent structural examination

A second Laois school has confirmed that it is one of the 31 schools built by Western Building Systems in need of urgent structural examination.

Three Dublin schools have now been closed after structural deficiencies were discovered in the walls during fire audits, one last weekend and two more on Tuesday October 24. See more here.

Gaelscoil Phortlaoise is one of three in the Summerhill school campus in Portlaoise built by the company in a rapid build for the Department of Education in 2013. It has 393 pupils.

Portlaoise Educate Together NS with 320 pupils has issued a notice to parents on Tuesday to confirm it will also be tested. Read here.

Maryborough NS with 94 pupils is yet to confirm any testing.

A fourth school may be affected, Portarlington Presentation Primary School, built by WBS in 2009, with some 740 pupils.

Principal Dominic Ó Braonán confirmed to the Leinster Express this Wednesday October 24 that the Gaelscoil will be tested by engineers over the mid term break.

"It has come to light that our building was identified as one of the 31 schools constructed by Western Building Systems which will require an independent structural survey. We understand that this survey will take place over the mid term break when staff and pupils are on holidays".

He has said that there is no indication of any immediate danger.

"We the Board of Management have not been given any information that indicates any immediate danger to persons in our school building, nor any reason why our school should not operate as normal".

He made the statement on behalf of the Board of Management.

"Gaelscoil Phortlaoise was one of the schools selected in 2018 for a fire audit by the Department of Education. An audit was carried out and an assessment report issued to our school in June 2018" the principal also said.

The school has not yet issued information to parents.

"Our patron body An Foras Pátrúnachta has been in contact with the department and will communicate any further information as it emerges," Mr Ó Braonán said.