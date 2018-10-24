Third Portlaoise school confirms urgent investigation into building structure

The third school on a Laois campus constructed by Western Building Services, has now confirmed it is to undergo structural examination.

Maryborough NS a Church of Ireland school has confirmed it will also be examined, along with Portlaoise Educate Together NS and Gaelscoil Phortlaoise in the Summerhill primary school campus. Read more on them here.

The €8 million campus was built by the Monaghan based company in 2013, in a 'rapid build' contracted by the Department of Education.

The principal Brid-Ann Buggie confirmed to the Leinster Express that their school also will undergo structural testing.

"We are on the same campus. The department has assured us that there is no immediate danger to staff and pupils. We are awaiting further instructions," the principal said.

Maryborough NS informed its parents by letter today.

Ms Buggie expects that the testing will be carried out next week during mid term break to minimise disruption.

Two schools and part of another school in Dublin were shut down in recent days, after an investigation into their wall structure showed 'significant structural issues'.