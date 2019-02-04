Does your sports club, community group or business have a Laois Rose waiting to shine?

Sports clubs, drama clubs, workplaces, schools, any and all are being invited to send their own entrant to the glamorous Laois Rose 2019 selection night.

The Laois Rose Centre is eager to see more of Laois represented on stage in Castle Durrow, and will offer their expertise with matching up young women and suitable business sponsors.

Lyn Moloney is the co-ordinator.

“We want Laois clubs from all over the county to put forward their own entrants, and then encourage all their members behind them in the spirit of some friendly competition,” she said.

They will help with the cost of entering the Laois Rose she said.

“We know that every penny counts when you are in a volunteer sports club, so we can help clubs to organise fundraisers like a coffee morning, to cover the €300 it costs to enter the Laois Rose selection,” said Lyn.

For businesses, Laois Rose 2019 offers the chance of getting their name literally on the world stage.

Below: some of the new Laois Rose entrants with Laois Rose Grainne Hogan at Castle Durrow.

For the first time with the new format, the Laois Rose is guaranteed to go on stage this year in Tralee, in the televised interviews that are seen by millions across Ireland and around the world online.

“At the same time, the new format means that there will only be a Laois Rose every two years, so we urge anyone considering it to get in touch, or come to our information night in Lilly's Bar in Portlaoise,” she said.

The Laois Rose Centre organisers will hold an information evening in Lilly's Bar Portlaoise this Friday February 8 from 8 to 9pm, welcoming potential sponsors and rose entrants. Enjoy a cocktail and hear how to join one of the most exciting events on the Laois social calendar!

The Laois Rose Selection night is on Good Friday April 19 in Castle Durrow.

The Leinster Express is proud media sponsor for the Laois Rose Centre.

To find out more on entering the Laois Rose 2019, call Lyn Moloney at 083 4631611 or email laois2019tralee:gmail.com