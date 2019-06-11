John Leahy steps down as leader and leaves Renua

Offaly county councillor John Leahy has confirmed he is stepping down as leader and leaving Renua, leaving the flagging party without a single elected representative.

The Kilcormac man will now revert to the independent ranks. He had already struck a deal to support Fianna Fail on Offaly County Council, securing the position of Leas Cathaoirleach last Friday, June 7.

Leahy was an original member of Renua when it was formed in 2015 by Fine Gael exile Lucinda Creighton but he failed to take a seat under that banner in the 2016 General Election.

He topped the poll in the Birr Municipal District in the recent Local Elections with more than 2,000 first preference votes. He, along with independent councillor John Carroll, agreed to support Fianna Fail at OCC level.

In Laois, Renua ran two candidates in the recent local elections, - Dom Dunne and Noel O'Rourke.

Fianna Fail needed the support of two councillors having had eight candidates elected to the 19-seat council in May. Leahy said he made the decision to make a deal with Fianna Fail so he would be "in the meeting rooms that matter to do the best for my people."

He indicated that he was not content to sit on the sidelines while decisions were made on various committees within Offaly County Council.