UPDATE from family on missing Laois man

The daughter of a Laois man who was missing since Tuesday morning has said that he has been located in Cork.

Declan Gibson from Portarlington had not been seen locally in over a day when a number of Facebook pages shared a picture of him appealing for information on his whereabouts.

His daughter Rebecca told the Leinster Express that his phone location was picked up by gardaí in Cork on Tuesday evening. She appealed for help in locating Mr Gibson.

A social media campaign with his picture was shared hundreds of times on Wednesday and around 5 pm Rebecca said that he has been found.

"He has been located in Cork and he is with a friend," she said.

She said they hope to make contact with him soon to bring him home to Portarlington.

Earlier today, Rebecca said gardaí were tracking his phone location.

"We got a message from him the night before to say goodbye.

"Yesterday evening gardaí pinged his phone in a hotel in Cork, gardaí in Cork checked the hotel but he wasn't there and there was no record of him having checked in so they think he might have only been there for a few minutes.

"They are continuing to try and track his phone location," she said.

His brother Maurice has shared the following message on Facebook:

An Garda Siochana confirmed that they were involved in locating a missing person in the Portarlington area.

