Concern for flooding in Mountmellick, Laois as river burst banks

There is concern in Mountmellick, Laois for a repeat flood.

The river Owenass has reportedly burst its banks upstream of the town, according to former Town Councillor Marc Connolly.

He predicts that Mountmellick will get 'a lot of water' by afternoon today Sunday February 9.

The town was flooded in November 2017 with 100 properties affected and the N80 closed. It is due for a multi million flood defence project that is still at planning stage.

A Status Orange wind weather warning remains in place across Ireland.