Laois Offaly TD urges people to watch RTÉ documentary on Bloody Sunday

A Laois Offaly TD and Minister of State Seán Fleming has urged local people tune in to RTÉ 1 on Monday night at 9.30 pm to watch the documentary on Bloody Sunday 1920.

The 100th anniversary of this fateful day in Croke Park takes place this week. British forces murdered 14 14 civilians—including a Gaelic footballer, Michael Hogan, who was on the Tipperary team that was due to play Dublin on November 21, 1920 in GAA HQ. The Hogan Stand is named after the Tipperary player.

Two children were also gunned down aged 10 and 11.

Minister Fleming said many families have links to the events of the day.

"In my own case, my uncle Eamonn Fleming who was an officer of Ballymun Kickhams GAA Club at that time was at the match and witnessed the events first hand.

"I look forward like many other people to watching this programme tonight," said the Fiann Fáil TD.

The Croke Park killings were part of a day of violence which began with an IRA operation, organised by Michael Collins, to assassinate members of the "Cairo Gang" – a team of undercover British intelligence agents working and living in Dublin. The IRA killed or fatally wounded 16 men.

List of the Croke Park victims

Jane Boyle (26) Dublin

James Burke (44) Dublin

Daniel Carroll (31) Tipperary

Michael Feery (40) Dublin

Michael ‘Mick’ Hogan (24) Tipperary

Tom Hogan (19) Limerick

James Matthews (38) Dublin

Patrick O’Dowd (57) Dublin

Jerome O’Leary (10) Dublin

William Robinson (11) Dublin

Tom Ryan (27) Wexford

John William Scott (14) Dublin

James Teehan (26) Tipperary

Joe Traynor (21) Dublin