Call for CCTV and more signage at Moore Abbey woods

Kildare County Council has said that issues in relation to CCTV and signage on pathways at Moore Abbey Woods in Monasterevin is the responsibility of its owners, Coillte.

Cllr Noel Connelly had called on the local authority to liaise with Coillte with a view to requesting them to mark out clearly defined long and short walking routes at the amenity and to install CCTV in the car park of the woods.

The Council said officials will discuss the issues with Coillte but added: "however as Moore Abbey is their property, any decision on the proposals is a matter for them".

The issue was raised at the local municipal district meeting and Cllr Mark Stafford had revealed that he had "got lost" on one occasion in Moore Abbey Woods and had to return to the car park on the main road.

He added: "Signage may be a small issue but it would make the amenity more enjoyable."

Cllr Chris Pender said that accessibility must be a priority when designing any new pathways.

Meanwhile Municipal Mayor, Cllr Kevin Duffy revealed that Coillte has agreed in principle to fund and deliver a new woodland trail giving access to the Woods from the graveyard area on the Athy Road.

Cllr Duffy said: "With the intent to improve the accessibility to the woods and improve the community’s ability to use it and increase mobility, we commenced discussions with Kildare County Council in August 2020 about improving footpaths in the area and extending the footpath to the main entrance on the Athy Road, but this option is difficult and unlikely to be achieved.

"Given this, we explored alternative options in collaboration with local residents and Coillte to the establish an internal woodland trail that would extend down towards the Cemetery to create a new pedestrian entry in the wall at the community green area in front of the Cemetery. Refer to proposed MAP below.

"We are pleased to announce that Coillte has agreed in principle, subject to community support, to fund and deliver under the Neighbour Woods Scheme this new woodland trail, pedestrian entry and improved signage to achieve the objectives outlined above."