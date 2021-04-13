Glanbia turns the ignition on at €130m Laois cheese plant in Portlaoise

Food giant Glanbia is in the advanced stages of commissioning its new cheese plant in Portlaoise.

The company also confirmed that it plans to commence full operations at the Glanbia Cheese plant, which will employ nearly 100 people when fully operational, within a matter of weeks.

The company confirmed the progress in a statement to the Leinster Express.

“ Glanbia can confirm that the new €130 million state-of-the-art mozzarella cheese manufacturing facility located in Portlaoise has begun its commissioning phase.

“Commissioning is going to plan to date. Commissioning involves testing all the equipment and services on the site to ensure that they are operational and that they comply with the performance guarantees that we have agreed with our suppliers.

“This involves starting to make mozzarella cheese products that we will then have approved by our customers before we commence supply to them.

“This process is expected to take between 3 - 4 months (January- April) and the new facility will have a production capacity of 45,000 tonnes of mozzarella cheese per annum once fully commissioned.

Read also: MILLIONS OF MILK MONEY POURS INTO LAOIS

“Some 79 of the workforce has been employed to date. It is expected that there will be approximately 94 people employed at the Portlaoise facility in total by April, with many commencing work over the coming months,” said the company.

Glanbia Cheese EU is part of the Glanbia Cheese family and is jointly owned by Leprino Foods and Glanbia plc.

The company says Glanbia Cheese is the largest mozzarella producer in Europe while Leprino Foods, based in the USA, is the largest global mozzarella producer.

A new access road built by Laois County Council will link the plan to the road and the town's Clonminham Industrial Estate.

The development is the first big client to set up in the National Enterprise Park in Portlaoise.