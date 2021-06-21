Laois Council set to spend thousands on bog and wetlands surveys

Laois County Council estimates having to spend more than €40,000 on consultants to survey bogs and other wetlands in the Laois some of which are threatened.

County hall has invited tenders from experts on bogs and wetlands to carry out a two-phase survey of wetlands in Laois.

It says Phase I (to be completed in 2021) will comprise desktop research and phase II (to be completed in 2022) will involve field survey of a selection of the most important or threatened sites identified in Phase I.

The maximum total project budget shall be €43,850 inclusive of VAT, all charges and expenses. The Phase I budget is is €16,850 while no more than €27,000 can be spent on the Phase II Field Survey.

The Council says both phases of the project will involve communication, collaboration and engagement with interested parties including community groups, landowners, NGOs, agencies, local authority staff and others in relation to the value and importance of wetlands.

A report will be published at the end of the 14-month project to help raise awareness of wetlands.

The Project is funded by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage under the National Biodiversity Action Plan.

Laois is home to one of the few preserved and partially rewetted bogs Ireland on the outskirts of Abbeyleix. It was saved from the peat machines two decades ago and not as a popular amenity for locals and visitors to Laois.