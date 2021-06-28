Laois Council must wait until winter to find out if a local river can be cleaned

View of the stretch of river clost to the location where the coucil wants to do the work.
Laois County Council could have to wait nearly six months into the winter to find if it can clear a stretch of river in Laois.
The local authority has sought permission from An Bord Pleanála to remove vegetated sand and gravel deposits from the Stradbally River at Ballymanus Bridge outside Stradbally near Vicarstown.
The work involves clearing 120m downstream of Derrybrock Bridge, Stradbally.
An Bord Pleanála says the case is due to be decided by November 18 2021. The application to do the work was submitted on June 3.
A Natura Impact Statment must be carried out by the council on the work's impact on the river which is a tributary of the River Barrow and is located close to the Grand Canal near the Kildare border.
