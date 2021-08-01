Search our Archive

01/08/2021

Trucks avoiding tolls still clogging up Laois heritage town

A busy Main Street in Abbeyleix. Photo: Andy Ring

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The heritage town of Abbeyleix is still choked with trucks avoiding motorway tolls, says a local councillor.

Cllr John Joe Fennelly has asked Laois County Council to go back to Transport Infrastructure Ireland and ask for a meeting on the town and other Laois traffic issues.

It is over a year since an Abbeyleix doctor backed by Senator Pippa Hackett, raised serious concerns about the dangerous fumes from passing traffic in Abbeyleix. A survey was then conducted on the fumes which included nitrogen dioxides. Read that story below.

“A lot of motions were made to meet the TII. We are particularly congested in Abbeyleix by trucks avoiding tolls. Some have to deliver but a lot are bypassing tolls,” Cllr Fennelly said.

Laois County Council's Director of Services Simon Walton agreed to write to the TII and do traffic counts between the motorway and Abbeyleix and access information from the toll company.

He added that “Covid got in the way” after their survey on dangerous fumes in Abbeyleix was completed.

