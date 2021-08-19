19/08/2021

Search our Archive

Laois motorway section closing over a weekend for night works

Laois motorway section closing over a weekend for night works

M7 motorway.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A section of the M7 motorway from Laois into Tipperary will be closed to traffic temporarily in early September.

Laois County Council has announced that the M7 between junctions 21 Borris-in-Ossory and 22 Roscrea, will be closed from 8pm on Saturday, September 4 until 6am on Sunday, September 5.

"This road closure is necessary to facilitate ESB overhead line works above the M7 motorway," the local authority has stated.

They say diversions will be clearly signposted. See map showing the diversion route, past Monaincha Bog, below

Historic water channel found under Laois town kept wolves at bay

Laois is among the routes of the 2021 Rás na mBan

Motoring: Party time with the new Ford Fiesta EcoBoost Hybrid

Motoring review: This new version of a motoring icon maximises fun for the driver

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media