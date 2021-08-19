Laois motorway section closing over a weekend for night works

M7 motorway.
A section of the M7 motorway from Laois into Tipperary will be closed to traffic temporarily in early September.
Laois County Council has announced that the M7 between junctions 21 Borris-in-Ossory and 22 Roscrea, will be closed from 8pm on Saturday, September 4 until 6am on Sunday, September 5.
"This road closure is necessary to facilitate ESB overhead line works above the M7 motorway," the local authority has stated.
They say diversions will be clearly signposted. See map showing the diversion route, past Monaincha Bog, below
More News
Water channel found during roadworks in Portarlington served to keep wolves at bay. Photos: Michael Scully / Pixabay
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.