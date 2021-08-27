Laois walk-in weekend Covid-19 vaccination drive in Portlaoise

Vaccination staff at Portlaoise centre welcome you to get the jab
Portlaoise is hosting a free walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic as the drive to protect as many people in Laois and around Ireland from the disease.
Details of the latest round of walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics in Portlaoise have been confirmed by the HSE.
It says there will be a walk-in clinic at the Midland Park Hotel vaccination centre on Saturday, August 28 from 8.30 am to 12 noon.
Vaccination staff will be administering the Pfizer dose 1 & 2 for those aged 12 and over.
A clinic also was held on Friday morning, August 27.
Latest figures show that the Delta variant spread is accelerating in Laois with Portlaoise the hotspot.
Dr Tony Holohan has urged as many people as possible to get the vaccine with centres open right around Ireland.
More News
Else McDonald on the day of her retirement from St Vincent's CNU Mountmellick on August 27. Photo: Lynda Kiernan
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.