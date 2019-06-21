Here's how your business can get 10 weekend passes to the Portlaoise Old Fort Festival

The fourth annual Old Fort Quarter Festival takes place next weekend and organisers are calling on Laois businesses to get behind this huge local celebration.

The Old Fort Quarter Festival organisers is the second biggest festival in Laois (after the Electric Picnic) and it returns to Portlaoise with a brand new lineup this June 28 - 30.

The festival organisers are calling on local businesses to show their support for the festival with the new Festival Patron Package.

Chairperson of the committee, PJ Kavanagh, explained the package.

"We are now offering businesses the opportunity to show your support for our festival with the Festival Patron Package.

"This consists of sponsorship of €600 which in return you will receive 10 x weekend tickets for the event (30 tickets in all, 10 per night).

"You will also be included in the sponsor's section of our website, included on festival advertising on the big screen in the site, onsite festival signage and on our social media channels.

"To avail of this package and show your continued support for our festival please contact info@oldfortquater.ie or call The Dunamaise Arts Centre on 057 866 3355 quoting old fort festival patron package," he said.

See some of the sponsors so far below.

Due to the continued growth of the event, it has expanded with additional free daytime family-friendly events, heritage events, food offerings and free live daytime stages. Organisers have also introduced a free festival Pub Trail running into the early hours.

The new Old Fort Festival Stage now takes place in the grounds of Laois Music Centre and runs until midnight each night with tickets available from the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The lineup includes more festival favourites than ever before including ABBAesque, Qween, Pogueology, King Kong Company, Transmitter and Smash Hits to name but a few.

See the festival website on www.oldfortquarter.ie or Old Fort Quarter on Facebook.

