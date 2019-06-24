Work underway building 'impressive' new Old Fort Festival stage in Portlaoise

Building kicked off today on the new nighttime music venue for the Old Fort Quarter Festival in Portlaoise.

The new stage setting has unlocked a ‘huge opportunities’ to bring booming business back into the town centre according to the festival chairperson.

Publican and chair of the Old Fort Festival committee, PJ Kavanagh, said the new main stage marquee arena at the Laois Music Centre yard inside the walls of the Old Fort Protector wall itself is a hugely positive move for the town.

He said the nighttime entertainment had to be moved off the Main Street to a new venue and the move has been a great thing for Portlaoise and future events in the town.

“The move had to happen and it has really turned out for the best. There has been big investment from Laois County Council and it is hopefully a way to get people back into the town centre.

“People are coming around to the idea of the new stage as the weekend approaches and this is a huge opportunity to have this site in the middle of town moving forward with future events. It is all good going forward.

“It’s all systems go, work has started on the main stage and it is going to be fairly impressive. The marquees and tents are going up, the building started on Monday. Huge investment has been put into this festival from many different sources.

“The pubs in the town have gone above and beyond putting on excellent music line ups.

“There will be a huge variety of events for young and old, free family entertainment, an artisan food market, history and heritage events and music on two stages on Main Street throughout the weekend,” he said.

The Old Fort Quarter Festival kicks off this Friday evening, June 28 doors open at 6 pm with music from 7 pm with The AJs, Qween and Abbaesque. Headline acts on Saturday include King Kong Company and Pogueology while Sunday will be another cracker of a night with Transmitter and Smash Hits. These nighttime events are ticketed.

GET TICKETS HERE.

There will be free family entertainment from 12 noon on Saturday and Sunday, June 29 and 30. This will including music, dancing, heritage reenactments, giant games and fun characters, performers of all kinds as well as opportunities to learn about medieval life in Portlaoise through walks, talks and plenty of fun.

A new heritage pub trail has been set up between pubs throughout the town to make sure there is a lively atmosphere throughout the town and on the Main Street.

Main Street will be pedestrianised and there will be events at the newly refurbishment Fitzmaurice Place which officially opens this Friday and nighttime events at Laois Music Centre, former Scoil Mhuire at Church Avenue.

READ ALL THE LATEST OLD FORT FESTIVAL NEWS HERE.