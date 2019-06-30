What's happening at the Old Fort Festival in Portlaoise on Sunday?

The Old Fort Quarter festival continues in Portlaoise today after a vibrant day of fun, music and entertainment yesterday.

There is free family fun on Main Street again on Sunday, the street is pedestrianised and packed with activities for all the family and a tasty artisan food market.

Expect street theatre performers, giant games, face painting for all ages. There are drumming circles, family treasure trails self-guided from 1 - 4 pm meeting at the Lower Square Stage (old Shaw's).

PICTURES: FUN IN THE SUN AT THE OLD FORT FESTIVAL

Heritage displays and reenactments make up a huge amount of the festival entertainment brining medieval times to life. Go along and meet Scotia Living History Display, Raven Haven Averies, Dinah Cookng, Jude Stynes, Michael Moylan Irish History Live, Melissa Sheils Medieval Beads, Medieval hair styles, Vikings Athy, Claíomh Medieval Display and many more.

The artisan food market on Main Street is a great place to refuel over the day. Enjoy foods and flavours from: Cocoa Couture – Artisan Chocolate, Rockfield Ice Cream, Quarrymount Organic Meats, Aghaboe Farm Foods, Vanilla Foods, The Little Coffee Hut, Dave’s BBQ, Bubble Waffle House, Crazy Chips and many more.

At 12:30 pm and 4 pm Experiencing Laois lead a family friendly heritage walk meeting at the Lower Square Stage. Paper Planes and Joe S are among some of the music at the Courthouse stage througout the day.

The dedicated Old Fort Stage at the Laois Music Centre within the Old Fort Protector has been a huge success so far this weekend with the excitement set to continue on Sunday.

Music starts inside the venue at 5 pm with The Dooley Brothers, followed by Strength in Numbers at 6 pm, Transmitter at 7 pm and Smash Hits from 9:45 pm until midnight. GET YOUR TICKETS HERE.

WATCH: QUEEN TRIBUTE ROCK OUT AT OLD FORT FESTIVAL

This year also sees the introduction of a Laois Heritage Pub trail with all participating pubs having live music and entertainment each night of the festival. This gives people the choice of multiple venues and the ability to see a wide variety of acts in different settings. See the Pub Trail line up for Sunday below:

READ MORE OLD FORT FESTIVAL NEWS HERE.