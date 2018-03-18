Gardaí report crashes on major and minor roads during snow

Gardaí say snow and ice has led to collisions on roads and they have urged motorists and pedestrians check conditions and take precautions before they leave home.

With the Status Orange snow ice weather warning in place, they have warned of "hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths".

Gardaí are asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

"We have received a number of report of collisions on both minor and major roads, so please drive carefully," said a statement.

They added that with the strong winds and snow, visibility has been greatly reduced.

The advise the follow:

• Drivers should reduce speed and increase braking distances.

• Use dipped headlights at all times to ensure you are seen by other motorists.

• Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space.

• Cyclists and motorcyclists check local road conditions and consider alternative transport where necessary.

• Pedestrians should walk on a footpath, not on the street. Walk on the right hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths

Before commencing your journey they advise:

•Clear your windows and mirrors before you set out, carry a screen scraper and de-icer. Do not use hot water on the windscreen.

