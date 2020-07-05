Works begin on a stretch of M7 motorway with high crash rate

A stretch of the Dublin to Limerick M7 motorway that has a high volume of crashes and accidents in bad weather is undergoing safety works that will drivers.

The works between the junctions for Roscrea and Moneygall include repairs to the ramps at Junction 22 and repair work to part of the motorway and paving.

Work will also take place on Junction 24 and Junction 23 of the M7, to facilitate resurfacing and on the M7 Eastbound.

The works will be completed by Colas Roadbridge JV on behalf of Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) and are due to start on Sunday, July 5 and motorists can expect some delays for the duration of the remedial work.

The M7 eastbound is closed for works between J24 Toomevara and J22 Roscrea today (5th) to and tomorrow July 11.

Diversions will be in place via the N62 and the Old N7 (R445).

Meanwhile, rolling works will be in place between J18 Portlaoise West on the M7 and J3 Rathdowney on the M8 until Fri 30th Oct. Lane closures and stop/go systems will be in place on the ramps and roundabouts at each junction.