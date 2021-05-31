Laois Gardaí come to the aid of 'damsels in distress'

Laois Gardaí usually stop on the busy M7 motorway to get motorists off the busy road who shouldn't be on it but this time they were delighted to get a driver and her passengers back motoring again.

Laois Offaly Gardaí issued a statement after coming to the aid four young women who were forced to stop on the Dublin / Limerick road on Sunday, May 30.

"Garda Kenneally of Laois Roads Policing Unit came to the assistance of these damsels in distress after their car suffered a blow out on the M7 this evening.

"Following a quick tutorial, Garda Kenneally changed the tyre and had these ladies back safely on their journey home after a day hill walking in lovely Laois," said the post.