CAUTION - Hedgecutting on busy Laois Offaly road
Motorists and other road users travelling between Portlaoise and Tullamore due to Laois County Council hedgecutting at junctions.
The council advises of stop go boards and a convoy on the N80 from Mountmellick to the county boundary with Offaly.
The council says the hedge cutting at junctions will be carried out from Upper Forest to Moneyquid near Killeigh.
The work is being carried out on or between 8am on August 4 to 6pm on August 7
Please see map below.