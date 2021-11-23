Laois Gardai allege 'photocopied' tax and insurance discs used on car

Laois Gardai say court proceedings face the driver of a car stopped in Laois which they say displayed copied tax and insurance discs.
Laois Offaly Gardai issued a statement after the vehicle was stopped on Tuesday, November 23.
"Laois Roads Policing conducting a checkpoint this morning stopped a vehicle which was displaying coloured photocopies of tax and NCT certificates that belong to another vehicle.
"The vehicle was also uninsured and was seized. Court proceedings commenced against the driver," said the gardai.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.