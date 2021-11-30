Search

30 Nov 2021

Upgraded Kilkenny road has motorists ‘fairly tipping it’ in Laois

Road improvements in Kilkenny on the N77 are leading to faster speeds in Laois according to a councillor who wants steps taken to slow drivers.

Cllr Ollie Clooney, Independent, tabled a motion  at the Borris-in-Ossory Mountmellick Municipal District meeting calling for a ‘Slow Dangerous Bend’ sign to slow traffic at Tinweir, Durrow.

“Since Kilkenny County Council improved the road, they are fairly tipping it. We need to do something to alleviate the speed,” he said.

He said it is a big concern to local people who would appreciate action for Laois County Council.

His fellow Independent, Cllr James Kelly, said that in 2018 he proposed traffic calming after the Kilkenny local authority upgraded the stretch from Glanbia in Ballyragget to close to Durrow.

He said he got a negative response at the time but he supported Cllr Kelly’s appeal.

Mr Edmond Kenny, District Engineer, replied that Laois County Council would arrange to meet Cllr Clooney to review the signage requirements in this area.

