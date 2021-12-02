Search

02 Dec 2021

Road accident prompts action on Laois road near Kildare

An open drain needs to be covered to prevent another accident on a Laois road near the Kildare board.

So appealed Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials. 

She called on the council to pipe and cover the open drain in Ballintubbert to make the road safe.

Replying, Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said Council has inspected this location and appointed a contractor to carry out these works.  

“We plan to have these works completed in the next month,” he said at the meeting in November.

Cllr Moran welcomed temporary works carried out in the wake of a recent accident and the commitment to do more work because of the risk of further accidents.

