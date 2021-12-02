Road accident prompts action on Laois road near Kildare

An open drain needs to be covered to prevent another accident on a Laois road near the Kildare board.
So appealed Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, at a recent meeting with Laois County Council officials.
She called on the council to pipe and cover the open drain in Ballintubbert to make the road safe.
Replying, Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, said Council has inspected this location and appointed a contractor to carry out these works.
“We plan to have these works completed in the next month,” he said at the meeting in November.
Cllr Moran welcomed temporary works carried out in the wake of a recent accident and the commitment to do more work because of the risk of further accidents.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.