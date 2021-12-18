Laois council should accelerate roadworks national body is putting brakes on

Laois County Council should push ahead with repairs to national roads rather than wait for the goahead to do so from the national road’s agency.

Cllr Aisling Moran, Fine Gael, believes the local authority should take the initiative where there is a delayed decision to act at Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

“Is there any way the council can do the repairs on roads and invoicing the TII because they are not doing anything,” she said.

Philip McVeigh, Senior Executive Engineer, replied in writing at the December meeting of the Portarlington Graiguecullen Municipal District.

He acknowledged that if the repairs required were small the council could proceed.

She said she was aware of a home near Ballylinan where water flows into the house off the road. She said work cannot be done because of a hold up at TII.

Mr McVeigh said the issue could be examined.