Government move on asylum seeker driving licences

Asylum seekers who are seeking international protection in Ireland can now apply for driving licences and learner permits.

The Department of Transport has announced that 2020 Programme for Government gave certain commitments to allow international protection applicants access to the driving licence system. The Department of Transport says it had been working with the Road Safety Authority on solutions to make this possible and it was intended to do this through legislation

A statement said High Court has recently ruled that international protection applicants meet the normal residence requirement of the Road Traffic (Licensing of Drivers) Regulations 2006 and are eligible to apply for a driving licence. This ruling gives the legal certainty to allow access for asylum seekers to be introduced now, ahead of legislation.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan now intends to introduce a Committee Stage amendment to the Road Traffic and Roads Bill to ensure that any person who is legally entitled to reside in the State can apply for a driving licence. This will put the Government’s policy on a statutory basis and provide clarity and legal certainty for applicants and the Road Safety Authority.

Minister Ryan said: “In the Programme for Government we gave a commitment to making it possible for asylum seekers to access the driving licence system. The courts have now made a ruling that international protection applicants meet the residency requirements to apply for a licence. I will now proceed to introduce an amendment to the Roads Bill that will put our policy on a statutory footing. Asylum seekers face many challenges as they make their way in life. Being able to drive will give people more independence in their daily lives and the ability to commute to work and education by car when necessary.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Roderic O’Gorman TD said;

“We committed to improving conditions for people in Direct Provision as we work to end the system and allowing people to apply for driving licences is another element of that.

“By removing the barrier to accessing driving licences, we are giving people an option to travel that many of us take for granted, whether that is going to college or work, meeting up with friends or bringing children to school. This is a positive step forward, that will help people to live independent lives and better integrate into their communities.”

The temporary residence certificate issued to International Protection applicants will be specified in secondary legislation as proof of residency, in line with the Landsberg ruling.

International protection applicants can now use their temporary residence certificates as proof of normal residence in Ireland when applying for a driving licence or learner permit. All other requirements for a driving licence or learner permit application must also be met. For a full list of these requirements, please visit the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) website - www.ndls.ie.

Applications can be made by making an appointment to attend an NDLS office or by applying online on the website – www.ndls.ie.