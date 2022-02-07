Driver arrested in Midlands after being caught at crazy speed

Motorist arrested in Midlands after being caught driving at crazy speed
A motorist was arrested in Midlands over the weekend after being caught driving at a crazy speed
Longford gardaí arrested a speeding driver who was travelling at 69 kilometres in excess of the speed limit.
On the An Garda Síochána official twitter account, it was revealed that gardaí in Longford detected a driver doing 169kph in a 100kph zone recently and the driver was arrested.
Gardaí in Longford detected this driver doing 169kph in a 100kph zone recently. Driver arrested as a result.#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/bBkGczbssv— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 6, 2022
