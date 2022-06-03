Extreme congestion due to fatal crash on M50 as June Bank Holiday weekend begins

Dublin's M50 closed heading for Dublin Airport due to a fatal road traffic collision as the June Bank Holdiday weekend began.

The Northbound of the busy national route shut shortly before 2pm today between Junction 9 and Junction 7 with diversions in place as Gardaí investigate the incident.

Gardaí advised all road users to avoid the area if possible as traffic is currently extremely congested.

Gardaí are also advising all road users on the N7, intending on travelling on the M50 Northbound to avoid the area or take alternative routes if possible.

Gardaí also appealed for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the M50 Northbound before Junction 9 prior to the road being closed or to any road users who may have passed the scene to please make this footage available to Gardaí," said a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lucan Garda Station on 01 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.