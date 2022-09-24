Search

24 Sept 2022

Pedestrian dies after M7 motorway crash

24 Sept 2022 6:30 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian on the busy M7 Cork, Dublin, Limerick M7 motorway.

A garda  statement said the gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly after 4 am on Saturday, September 24 after a man aged in his mid-20s was struck by a car traveling northbound on the M7 between J11 and J10 near Naas.

Tragically, he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later but the occupants of the car did not require hospital treatment.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examined the scene in Kildare and the M7 which had to be closed to north bound (Dublin bound) traffic between J11 (M7/M9) and J10 (Naas South).
 
Traffic on the M9 was diverted at J2 Kilcullen and on the M7 at J12 Newbridge. Diversions remained in place until 2pm when the M7 reopended.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and are particularly appealing to motorists who may have stopped at the scene of the collision prior to the arrival of Gardaí and Emergency Services to make contact with them.

They are also asking motorists with any video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on the M7 between J11 and J10 in either direction in hours prior to the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

