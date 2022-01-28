Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

FRIDAY, JANUARY 28
TENNIS
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
EUROSPORT, 3AM
GOLF
DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 3AM
RUGBY
ULSTER V SCARLETS
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 7.35PM
RUGBY
BATH V HARLEQUINS
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM
GOLF
FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN
SKY SPORTS, 4PM
SATURDAY, JANUARY 29
GOLF
DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 5AM
TENNIS
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
EUROSPORT, 8AM
RUGBY
CONNACHT V GLASGOW
RTE2, 2.55PM
RUGBY
ZEBRE V MUNSTER
RTE2, 5PM
GAELIC FOOTBALL
DUBLIN V ARMAGH
RTE2, 7.30PM
SUNDAY, JANUARY 30
GOLF
DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC
SKY SPORTS, 5AM
TENNIS
AUSTRALIAN OPEN
EUROSPORT, 8AM
GAA
MAYO V DONEGAL
TG4, 1.45PM
RUGBY
SALE V LEICESTER
UTV, BT SPORT 1, 3PM
GAA
LEAGUE SUNDAY
RTE2, 9.30PM
