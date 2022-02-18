Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17
WINTER OLYMPICS
FROM BEIJING
BBC, EUROSPORT, MIDNIGHT
GOLF
GENESIS INVITATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 2.30PM
SOCCER
CELTIC V BODO/GLIMT
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 8PM
DARTS
PREMIER LEAGUE
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
SOCCER
BARCELONA V NAPOLI VIRGIN
MEDIA TWO, 5.45PM
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18
GOLF
GENESIS INVITATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 2.30PM
RUGBY
MUNSTER V EDINBRUGH
TG4, PREMIER SPORT, 7.35PM
SOCCER
SHELBOURNE V ST PAT'S
RTE2, 7.45PM
RUGBY
WORCESTER V BRISTOL
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM
SOCCER
JUVENTUS V TORINO
BT SPORT 2, 7.45PM
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19
SOCCER
WEST HAM V NEWCASTLE
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM
HORSE RACING
FROM ASCOT
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM
HURLING
FITZGIBBON CUP FINAL
TG4
RUGBY
LEINSTER V OSPREYS
RTE2, 5PM
SOCCER
MAN CITY V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20
WINTER OLYMPICS
FROM BEIJING
BBC, EUROSPORT, MIDNIGHT
SOCCER
LLEDS V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
WOLVES V LEICESTER
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
GOLF
GENESIS INVITATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SOCCER
VALENCIA V BARCELONA
LA LIGA TV, 3.15PM
