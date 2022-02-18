Search

18 Feb 2022

Live Sport on TV this Weekend

Live Sport on TV this weekend

Your one-stop-shop guide for TV sport this weekend

Reporter:

Express Reporter

18 Feb 2022 11:51 AM

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17

WINTER OLYMPICS
FROM BEIJING
BBC, EUROSPORT, MIDNIGHT

GOLF
GENESIS INVITATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 2.30PM

SOCCER
CELTIC V BODO/GLIMT
VIRGIN MEDIA TWO, 8PM

DARTS
PREMIER LEAGUE
SKY SPORTS, 7PM

SOCCER
BARCELONA V NAPOLI VIRGIN

MEDIA TWO, 5.45PM

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18

GOLF
GENESIS INVITATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 2.30PM

RUGBY
MUNSTER V EDINBRUGH
TG4, PREMIER SPORT, 7.35PM

SOCCER
SHELBOURNE V ST PAT'S
RTE2, 7.45PM

RUGBY
WORCESTER V BRISTOL
BT SPORT 1, 7.45PM

SOCCER
JUVENTUS V TORINO
BT SPORT 2, 7.45PM

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19

SOCCER
WEST HAM V NEWCASTLE
BT SPORT 1, 12.30PM

HORSE RACING
FROM ASCOT
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1.30PM

HURLING
FITZGIBBON CUP FINAL
TG4

RUGBY
LEINSTER V OSPREYS
RTE2, 5PM

SOCCER
MAN CITY V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 5.30PM

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20

WINTER OLYMPICS
FROM BEIJING
BBC, EUROSPORT, MIDNIGHT

SOCCER
LLEDS V MAN UTD
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
WOLVES V LEICESTER
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

GOLF
GENESIS INVITATIONAL
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

SOCCER
VALENCIA V BARCELONA
LA LIGA TV, 3.15PM

