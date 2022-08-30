IN PICTURES: Dashing debs from Laois school in Portlaoise

The Market Square in Portlaoise was splashed with sharp suits and super debs dresses for the St Mary's CBS Debs - the first to be held since the pandemic hit.
Photographer Alf Harvey went along for the Leinster Express / Laois Live to capture the event on camera. Tap NEXT or ARROW to see more pictures taken in The Town.
