Portarlington Meals on Wheels collection thanks and driver appeal

The Portarlington Social Services Meals on Wheels Committee would like to thank everyone who donated to their recent collection and has also appealed for more people to get involved as delivery drivers.

Last year over 6,500 meals were cooked and delivered by staff and volunteer drivers.

"We continue to look for drivers for our deliveries on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturday's. Because of the great number of volunteers, you would only have to deliver once every five weeks.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer driver please contact Ann at 0874116101.

The committee also thanked all who donated to and help facilitate the recent collection.

"Without all the donations we receive we could not continue to keep this great facility going," said the committee in a note to the community.

The Committee thanked collectors and Daniels Centra on Main St and McLoughlin Supervalu for facilitating our collection.

All your support is greatly appreciated.