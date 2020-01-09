New Year's Day babies at Portlaoise hospital

Four babies were born at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise on New Year's Day

The mums, their babies and maternity staff were caught on photographed with maternity Department staff by Michael Scully on January 1 for the Leinster Express. FULL CAPTION BELOW PICTURE.

Seated: Fiona Flanagan, Shandra, Portarlington with baby Donnacha Sean - (born at 1.34 p.m. and weighing 7 lb), Christine Weldon, Aughrim, Portarlington with baby Caoimhe - (born at 2.45 am and weighing 6 lb 2 oz), Vanessa Delaney, Cloghan, Co Offaly with baby Fiadh - (born at 7.45 pm and weighing 7 lb 5 oz), Mellisa Donagher, Portarlington with baby Vito Filip Donagher-Kral ( born at 5.29 am and weighing 8 lb 12 oz). Back Row: staff, Michelle Mahon (CMM), Dr Miriam Doyle (consultant), Claire Fitzpatrick (lactation consultant), Deirdre Byrne (MTA), Elwira Wesolowska (MCA), Mary Emily Miller (midwife) and Emma Mullins (CMM).