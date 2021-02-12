Public will soon have their say on Portarlington's regeneration plan as €3 million project s pencilled in for Laois Offaly town

The draft plan to will plot for the regeneration of Portarlington will soon be published by Laois County Council's management, according to a county councillor who says concrete multi-million euro works are already pencilled in over the next three years.

Cllr Aidan Mullins said consultants have submitted the first draft of their proposals to county hall and the public will soon be able to have their say on what is proposed.

"One of my primary aims as a Councillor for the past few years has been the upgrade of Portarlington and I’ve worked hard with the Council to progress this. Finally, things are beginning to happen.

"The first draft of the Portarlington Regeneration Strategy prepared by Downey Planning Consultants is with the Council. They have made a number of comments to the consultants and they expect that the Draft Report will be presented firstly to local councillors (Portarlington Graiguecullen) at our next monthly Municipal meeting," he said.

The councillor added that following that the Draft Report will be released for public consultation before being finally adopted.

He also gave an update on a multi-million regeneration work in the heart of the town.

"The Council made an application to the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund for funding for the regeneration of the town including the Market House in The Square.

"Over €3 million are included in the Council’s Indicative Capital Programme 2021 to 2023 for the regeneration of Portarlington.

Works on the installation of new footpaths and the under-grounding of overhead electricity lines from Bank of Ireland to the Square will commence once Covid restrictions are lifted," he said.